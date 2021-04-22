How to Stream Dodgers vs. Padres Live Online on April 22, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

