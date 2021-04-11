How to Watch LA Dodgers vs. Nationals on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in D.C., the game is streaming on MASN2 (their overflow channel). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Nationals games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Washington is taking a four game skid into the final game against Los Angeles. They will face Clayton Kershaw, while they are sending Max Scherzer to the mound.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option