How to Watch LA Dodgers vs. Nationals on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA
- Stream: Watch with
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in D.C., the game is streaming on MASN2 (their overflow channel). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Nationals games on your local RSN all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Washington is taking a four game skid into the final game against Los Angeles. They will face Clayton Kershaw, while they are sending Max Scherzer to the mound.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MASN2
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-