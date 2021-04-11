 Skip to Content
How to Watch LA Dodgers vs. Nationals on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in D.C., the game is streaming on MASN2 (their overflow channel). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Nationals games on your local RSN all year long.

Washington is taking a four game skid into the final game against Los Angeles. They will face Clayton Kershaw, while they are sending Max Scherzer to the mound.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

