How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, KVVU, and KABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on KABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NFL Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Las Vegas

KNSN (21 - Reno)
KTLA (CW/5 - Los Angeles) [Sun 2 PM PT]
KRON (MY/4 - San Francisco/Oakland)
KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)
KGET (NBC/17 - Bakersfield)
KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)
KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)
KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)

Los Angeles

KSWB (FOX/5 - San Diego)
KJZZ (14 - Salt Lake City)
KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield)
KFRE (CW/59 - Fresno)
KKFX (FOX/11 - Santa Barbara)
KDFX (FOX/33 - Palm Springs)
KRXI (FOX/11 - Reno)
KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque)
KHII (My/9 - Honolulu)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
KVVU (Fox)---
KABC (ABC)---
NFL Network---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

