How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 5 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 5 Premiere

Season 5 of “Love & Hip Hop: Mami” will have all of its main cast members back with new storylines and updates on their love loves and work in the music industry. To gear up for the premiere of the new season, VH1 will have a three-part special that shows the cast re-watching some of the series’ most iconic moments over the years and episodes from Season 4. Behind-the-moments will be shown, along with the cast’s opinions and reactions.

After a year of being without the cameras, VH1 fans now get to see what everyone in the city of Miami has been doing. Amara La Negra’s storyline will revolve around the ending of her engagement and the new love in her life, Safaree, Trina and Raymond fight for their love after ending their engagement, and Trick Daddy celebrates 25 years in hip hop.

Controversies, disputes, and drama continue to revolve around Ray J and Princess, who have now called off their divorce after moving to Las Vegas, and more is to come with side characters and their drive in the music industry.

Can you watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 5 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Love & Hip Hop Miami: Season 5 and VH1 on Philo.

You can watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 5 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 5 Premiere?

You can watch Love & Hip Hop Miami: Season 5 and VH1 on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer