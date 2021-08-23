How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 4 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s August 2021 and the weather isn’t the only heat coming out of Florida. Love & Hip Hop: Miami is kicking off a fourth season in the Magic City, which means the powerhouse franchise has still more drama, music, and attitude to deliver. This time around “Bugatti” rapper Ace Hood is joining the cast along with his wife Shelah Marie. So are Rap legend and Podcast Superstar Noreaga and his wife Neri, along with the Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music,” Florence El Luche. Tune in to VH1 to watch the premiere on Monday, August 23 at 9 pm ET/PT, right after an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season Premiere

When: Monday, August 23 at 9 pm ET/PT

Watch: VH1

Stream: Watch by subscribing to a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About Love & Hip Hop: Miami

‘Love and Hip Hop’ has always been defined by its dazzling cast of entrepreneurs with big voices and bigger dreams. Music is about conveying a message, and that’s what these stars do, whether iconic veterans of the series, or heavy-hitting newcomers ready to walk into the studio and push the envelope in the industry. Alongside the newcomers to the show, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, Trina, and Sukihana are also making a comeback. Everyone here is ready to represent, reinvent, and revolutionize the art, so expect the competition to be fierce.

VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie R. Gayle for Monami Productions and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Brian Schornak, Eric Cyphers, and Markus Burns for New Group Productions.

How to Stream the Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 4 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the Love & Hip Hop: Miami season premiere live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

