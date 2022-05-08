 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Bravo Peacock

How to Watch ‘Love Match Atlanta’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Bravo is taking reality TV fans on a behind-the-scenes journey into the lives of some of Atlanta’s top matchmakers in a new series “Love Match Atlanta.” The show highlights what their days are like both on and off the job. The series premiere kicks off on Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with an introduction to all of the matchmakers on the show. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Love Match Atlanta’

Note that new episodes will premiere at 9/8c beginning on Sunday, May 15. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

About ‘Love Match Atlanta’

These matchmakers are tasked with the challenge of finding love for some of Atlanta’s high-profile bachelors and bachelorettes. Each matchmaker must land clients and work harder than their competition. Though they are all competing with one another on a professional level, they are friends in their personal lives. Viewers will have a chance to see how this dynamic works for each of them as they help improve their clients’ romantic lives.

The Atlanta matchmakers featured in the docuseries include the following:

  • Shae Primus: CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker
  • Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore: Co-Owners of the Matchmaking Duo
  • Joseph Dixon: CEO/Founder & Matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com
  • Ming Clark: Owner of Color Blind International

How to Stream ‘Love Match Atlanta’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Love Match Atlanta” premiere live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bravo--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.