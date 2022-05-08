How to Watch ‘Love Match Atlanta’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Bravo is taking reality TV fans on a behind-the-scenes journey into the lives of some of Atlanta’s top matchmakers in a new series “Love Match Atlanta.” The show highlights what their days are like both on and off the job. The series premiere kicks off on Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with an introduction to all of the matchmakers on the show. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Love Match Atlanta’

When: Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT Where: Bravo

Note that new episodes will premiere at 9/8c beginning on Sunday, May 15. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

About ‘Love Match Atlanta’

These matchmakers are tasked with the challenge of finding love for some of Atlanta’s high-profile bachelors and bachelorettes. Each matchmaker must land clients and work harder than their competition. Though they are all competing with one another on a professional level, they are friends in their personal lives. Viewers will have a chance to see how this dynamic works for each of them as they help improve their clients’ romantic lives.

The Atlanta matchmakers featured in the docuseries include the following:

Shae Primus: CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker

CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore: Co-Owners of the Matchmaking Duo

Co-Owners of the Matchmaking Duo Joseph Dixon: CEO/Founder & Matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com

CEO/Founder & Matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com Ming Clark: Owner of Color Blind International

