How to Watch ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Love, Victor” is a coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ series that takes place after the events in the movie, “Love, Simon,” which is based on John Green’s book with the same title. The third and final season premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, June 15. All eight episodes of Season 3 will drop on both services and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3
- When: Wednesday, June 15
- Where: Hulu and Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Love, Victor’
Hulu’s description of “Love, Victor” season three notes that Victor and his friends are “faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming.” This is right where season two left off. Viewers saw Victor attempt to make a decision, but his chosen boyfriend wasn’t revealed in the finale.
The preview reveals that Victor will make the difficult decision between Benji and Rahim. However, a third contender may appear in season three, too. Other storylines in the new season include Lake and Felix working through their recent breakup and Mia and Andrew continuing their relationship.
Starring alongside Cimino in season three are Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.
Love, Victor
Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
Do Hulu and Disney+ Offer Free Trials?
Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, so you can use the trial to stream “Love, Victor” for free. Disney+ no longer offers a free trial. If you have already used a free trial of Hulu, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle. It includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for the best value at $13.99 per month.
On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Love, Victor’ on Hulu and Disney+?
Hulu and Disney+ are both compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up