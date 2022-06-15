How to Watch ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Love, Victor” is a coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ series that takes place after the events in the movie, “Love, Simon,” which is based on John Green’s book with the same title. The third and final season premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, June 15. All eight episodes of Season 3 will drop on both services and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3

About ‘Love, Victor’

Hulu’s description of “Love, Victor” season three notes that Victor and his friends are “faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming.” This is right where season two left off. Viewers saw Victor attempt to make a decision, but his chosen boyfriend wasn’t revealed in the finale.

The preview reveals that Victor will make the difficult decision between Benji and Rahim. However, a third contender may appear in season three, too. Other storylines in the new season include Lake and Felix working through their recent breakup and Mia and Andrew continuing their relationship.

Starring alongside Cimino in season three are Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.

Love, Victor June 17, 2020 Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Do Hulu and Disney+ Offer Free Trials?

Hulu offers a free 30-day trial, so you can use the trial to stream “Love, Victor” for free. Disney+ no longer offers a free trial. If you have already used a free trial of Hulu, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle. It includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for the best value at $13.99 per month.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Love, Victor’ on Hulu and Disney+?

