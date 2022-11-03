How to Watch ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty” is a new docuseries premiering this week that you won’t want to miss. Throughout its three episodes, the HBO Max series explores the Murdaugh family, the power they’ve held for a century in the South Carolina Lowcountry, and the crimes of Alex Murdaugh. Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3, you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ Premiere
- When: Thursday, Nov. 3
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’
“Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty” delves into the Murdaugh family’s legal influence and reveals what ultimately led to their fall from grace. It all began when Alex’s son, Paul Murdaugh involved in a boating accident. As a result, the entire family was under intense scrutiny. Previously, their legal influence in the Lowcountry had protected them.
Accusations of fraud, deception, and murder rose to the surface and their long-standing legacy was torn apart. As the true story unfolds, there are unexpected twists and even deaths. This captivating and chilling series digs deeper into the Murdaugh family’s history than before and brings new details to light.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
