How to Watch Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin Movie ‘Puppy Love’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) have teamed up for a new Freevee original movie, “Puppy Love.” Inspired by BuzzFeed’s original popular series “Puppyhood,” the film looks at what happens when two dogs fall in love, but their owners despise each other. Will their owners come around to falling in love like their dogs or will they continue to bicker? The romantic comedy is available for rent or to own digitally Friday, August 18. You can watch Puppy Love with a free sign-up to Freevee .

About Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin Movie 'Puppy Love'

When rebellious Nicole goes on a first date with apprehensive Max, it ends horribly and they promise never to see each other again. However, things take a sudden turn when their dogs fall in love with each other. With puppies on the way, Max and Nicole have to put their hatred for each other aside for their dogs — and future puppies! But does their dogs’ love for each other inspire their owners?

“Puppy Love” also has famous faces like Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock, and Nore Davis as side characters. Produced by BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate, the movie was inspired by BuzzFeed’s 2015 hit series “Puppyhood,” which followed a man who found his soulmate in his dog.

Available for rent or purchase on Freevee, Freevee is Amazon's free streaming service with thousands of movies and TV shows to watch.

What devices can you use to stream Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin Movie 'Puppy Love'?

You can watch Puppy Love on Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin Movie 'Puppy Love' Trailer