How to Watch ‘MAS*H: When Television Changed Forever’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

One of the most enduring and popular television series in the medium’s history, “MAS*H” debuted in September 1972 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion Reelz is planning a special to look back at the heart and hilarity that the series brought to generations with “MASH: When Television Changed Forever.” The special is set to air on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “MAS*H: When Television Changed Forever”

About “MAS*H: When Television Changed Forever”

“MASH” began as the book “MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors” by Richard Hooker (with help by W.C. Heinz) in 1968 before becoming a Robert Altman film in 1970. The TV series debuted in short order in 1972 and all three of the story’s incarnations focused on a team of doctors working to save lives during the Korean War. Ironically, the series ran for 11 seasons even though U.S. involvement in Korean only went on for three years.

M*A*S*H

September 17, 1972

The 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital is stuck in the middle of the Korean war. With little help from the circumstances they find themselves in, they are forced to make their own fun. Fond of practical jokes and revenge, the doctors, nurses, administrators, and soldiers often find ways of making wartime life bearable.

The new special will feature interviews with surviving cast members Jamie Farr, Mike Farrell, and Jeff Maxwell, along with writers and other behind-the-scenes people. The special will also tell previously untold stories about how close the show came to cancellation early in its run.

How to Stream “MASH: When Television Changed Forever” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “MASH: When Television Changed Forever” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Reelz + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: Reelz

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $3 Movies & More
Includes: Reelz

Watch the intro to the "M*A*S*H" pilot:

