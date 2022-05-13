 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

To celebrate Friday the 13th, HBO Max is bringing M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller “Old” to the streaming service on May 13. The film follows multiple groups of tourists who find themselves on a seemingly idyllic beach that appears to be mysteriously aging everyone who sets foot on its shores. You can experience the eerie mystery now with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Old’

When: Friday, May 13
Where: HBO Max
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, there’s no free HBO Max trial, but by signing up you’ll get to enjoy “Olds,” as well as an expansive library of other shows and movies available on the service.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up.
  • Click “Sign Up Now.”
  • Select “Prepay & Save.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Add Your Payment Information.
  • Click “Start Subscription.”

Old

July 21, 2021

A group of families on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly – reducing their entire lives into a single day.

About Old

Seemingly healthy people suddenly dying from rare afflictions, children rapidly becoming teenagers, adults turning into skeletons in a matter of minutes, “Old” has all of the makings for one of Shyamalan’s signature unsettling thrillers. Based on French-language Swiss graphic novel “Sandcastle,” the film stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Kreps, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, and more.

Despite hitting theaters on July 23, 2021, while theaters were still struggling amidst rising waves of the pandemic, “Old” accumulated over $90 million at the worldwide box office, including $48.2 million domestically and finally hits streaming services this weekend.

“It’s definitely about our relationship to time and, in my opinion, our dysfunctional relationship to time that we all have,” Shyamalan said of his movie. “Until we’re forced to examine it, whether it’s a pandemic or the factors that are on this situation for these characters, that they’re trapped on this beach and they have to reflect on their relationship to time. You see some characters unable to navigate this and then some characters find peace. Why did they find peace and how did they find peace in the midst of all of this chaos? So there’s this conversation about that, the one that I’m having of myself with time.”

Check out the trailer for 'Old':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.