How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

To celebrate Friday the 13th, HBO Max is bringing M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller “Old” to the streaming service on May 13. The film follows multiple groups of tourists who find themselves on a seemingly idyllic beach that appears to be mysteriously aging everyone who sets foot on its shores. You can experience the eerie mystery now with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Old’

When: Friday, May 13

Where: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, there’s no free HBO Max trial, but by signing up you’ll get to enjoy “Olds,” as well as an expansive library of other shows and movies available on the service.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Select “Prepay & Save.”

Create Your Account.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Old July 21, 2021 A group of families on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly – reducing their entire lives into a single day.

About Old

Seemingly healthy people suddenly dying from rare afflictions, children rapidly becoming teenagers, adults turning into skeletons in a matter of minutes, “Old” has all of the makings for one of Shyamalan’s signature unsettling thrillers. Based on French-language Swiss graphic novel “Sandcastle,” the film stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Kreps, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, and more.

Despite hitting theaters on July 23, 2021, while theaters were still struggling amidst rising waves of the pandemic, “Old” accumulated over $90 million at the worldwide box office, including $48.2 million domestically and finally hits streaming services this weekend.

“It’s definitely about our relationship to time and, in my opinion, our dysfunctional relationship to time that we all have,” Shyamalan said of his movie. “Until we’re forced to examine it, whether it’s a pandemic or the factors that are on this situation for these characters, that they’re trapped on this beach and they have to reflect on their relationship to time. You see some characters unable to navigate this and then some characters find peace. Why did they find peace and how did they find peace in the midst of all of this chaos? So there’s this conversation about that, the one that I’m having of myself with time.”