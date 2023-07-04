How to Watch 2023 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Live Online for Free Without Cable

As your 4th of July plans come together, there’s another event you will definitely want to add to your schedule. The 2023 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular features incredible fireworks, along with appearances and musical performances from an impressive lineup of stars. Prepare to be amazed as fabulous fireworks light up the New York City sky. While celebrating Independence Day, the show will also pay tribute to Tina Turner. This special event airs live on NBC beginning on Tuesday, July 4 from 8 p.m. through 10 p.m. ET. You can watch NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , Peacock , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

2023 marks the 47th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show. Each year, this dazzling event only gets bigger and better. This year’s event includes patriotic displays, live musical performances, fireworks, and a touching segment to honor Tina Turner. To pay tribute to the late singer, the show will feature Macy’s Golden Mile, which includes a beautiful cascade of thousands of gold-colored shells. They will spread over the East River more than a mile.

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson LL Cool J, DJ Z-Trip, and the Roots all take the stage for stunning performances while celebrating Independence Day. Macy’s has an elaborate fireworks display planned, including a mile-wide waving flag.

Actors, athletes, and other top talents will show off their skills and make special appearances during the 2023 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show. They include Caleb McLaughlin, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Raymond Lee, Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, and Jordan Chiles. Plus, a non-profit organization, Dance to Unite, is ready to blow viewers away.

This year, Rutledge Wood (“Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge”) and Zuri Hall (“Access Hollywood”) host the special event.

In addition to airing live on NBC, the spectacular show also streams on Peacock.

