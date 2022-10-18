How to Watch ‘Mama’s Boy’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
In honor of LGBTQ history month, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black shares his emotional and powerful story in a new documentary titled “Mama's Boy.” Based on his memoir, “Mama’s Boy: A Story from Our Americas,” the HBO Original doc relives Black’s childhood and details his relationship with his mother. It premieres on HBO on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET and is also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Mama’s Boy’ Premiere
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: HBO, HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Mama’s Boy’
In “Mama’s Boy,” Black takes viewers along as he goes back to his roots and revisits his childhood before sharing his coming out story and how it influenced who he is today. Growing up, Black had a special bond with his mother, Anne Bisch, a Morman woman who grew up in the south. She battled through many hardships as a child, from polio to abuse.
At 21 years old, Black came out to his mother, which propelled the pair onto a very emotional journey together. They work through their fears and beliefs while prioritizing their connection with one another. Encouraged by his mother, Black went on to pursue activism and to this day, continues to stand up for what he believes in.
In “Mama’s Boy,” Black shares what he has learned about building bridges and bringing families together, despite their differences. The documentary offers exclusive insight into Black’s life through interviews with him, his husband Tom Daley, family members, and others within his circle. Family photographs and memories are also shown throughout.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
How to Stream ‘Mama’s Boy’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Mama’s Boy” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.
