How to Watch “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

For over 20 years, Tom Brady has quietly dominated the NFL as part of the New England Patriots. Now freed from the Pats and currently a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Brady has given us a peek behind the curtain on multiple occasions and will give us one more look into the Pats dynasty with “Man in the Arena,” an ESPN+ exclusive that will analyze Tom’s 9 Super Bowl appearances with New England in greater detail. The first of 9 episodes debuts Tuesday, November 16, only on ESPN+.

How to Watch “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: on ESPN+

When: Episode 1 debuts Tuesday, November 16

Streaming: Watch with ESPN+

Background

With the Patriots, Tom Brady went to 9 total Super Bowls, going 6-3 in that span. “Man in the Arena” will dedicate one episode per game, starting with Brady’s first title against the “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams. The episodes depict not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions, and NFL Films.

“Tom Brady has been a dominant force in the NFL, and in the broader culture, for two decades now. No player in recent memory has been more analyzed or debated, more beloved or reviled,” said director Gotham Chopra. “Man in the Arena is an examination of his impact on and off the field, and I’m eager for that discussion to continue around the series.”

Brian Lockhart, senior vice president, ESPN+ Original Content and ESPN Films added, “Tom Brady went from being selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft to leading one of the greatest dynasties in sports, and he still isn’t done. That’s just the kind of story we love to tell: one that’s epic and sweeping on one hand, and human and complex on the other. That combination of big stars and teams, new reporting, and nuanced drama is what we do best at ESPN, and we know our fans will appreciate a look inside as Man in the Arena unfolds every week on ESPN+.”