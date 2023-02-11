How to Watch ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
HBO used to be almost as well-known for its stand-up comedy specials as it was for its selection of premium movies. Times have changed, but the laughs are still available on HBO Max, especially this weekend. Marc Maron’s new comedy special “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” is coming to HBO Max on Sunday, Feb. 11. Put the kids to bed, because this one will definitely not be safe for young ears! You can watch Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’
Marc Maron’s humor comes from the deep, depressive wells of this soul. It’s a style many comedians have used to great success, but when Maron is on stage the imitators must simply sit back and watch the master at work.
This is Maron’s first attempt at an HBO comedy special. Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, Maron explores such universal topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the superiority of having cats over children - especially during the pandemic.
The comedian also opens up about the loss of his partner in 2020 and reestablishing his complicated relationship with his father. Funny and fearless “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” showcases the comedian’s expertly layered cynicism as he deftly weaves humor and pathos into his signature style of storytelling.
Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials including “More Later” (2015) on Epix, and “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and “End Times Fun” (2020), on Netflix which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award.
Can you watch ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ offline?
Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’?
You can watch Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ Trailer
-
Marc Maron: From Bleak to DarkFebruary 11, 2023
Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, Maron explores such universal topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the superiority of having cats over children - especially during the pandemic.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial