How to Watch ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’

Marc Maron’s humor comes from the deep, depressive wells of this soul. It’s a style many comedians have used to great success, but when Maron is on stage the imitators must simply sit back and watch the master at work.

This is Maron’s first attempt at an HBO comedy special. Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, Maron explores such universal topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the superiority of having cats over children - especially during the pandemic.

The comedian also opens up about the loss of his partner in 2020 and reestablishing his complicated relationship with his father. Funny and fearless “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” showcases the comedian’s expertly layered cynicism as he deftly weaves humor and pathos into his signature style of storytelling.

Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials including “More Later” (2015) on Epix, and “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and “End Times Fun” (2020), on Netflix which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award.

Can you watch ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’?

You can watch Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ Trailer