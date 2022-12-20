How to Watch ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!’ Live Online for Free Without Cable
The holiday season isn’t complete with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This week, just days before Christmas, Carey is treating everyone to the perfect gift with “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” a two-hour live concert event. Gather around the TV with your family and friends to enjoy live performances of Carey’s hit holiday songs. Don’t miss the special, which airs on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!'
“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” features music from the singer’s recent New York City show at the Madison Square Garden arena. Carey performed two holiday concerts in Toronto and New York earlier this month. When the special airs this week, her festive tunes will be available for fans everywhere to bring everyone a little extra holiday cheer.
In 2020, the artist had her first holiday special, “Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.” “Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues” premiered in 2021. Both are now available to stream on-demand on Apple TV+. In addition to airing on CBS, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” is available to stream on-demand on Paramount+ beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!' Trailer
