How to Watch Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the most controversial films of the last few years is coming to Netflix this week. “Blonde,” a new biopic based on the life of Marilyn Monroe is hitting the streaming giant on Wednesday, Sept. 28. You may think you know the whole story of Monroe’s life, but it’s never been told like this before. The movie is based on the Joyce Carol Oates article of the same name. You can watch the film with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch 'Blonde'

When: Wednesday, Sept. 28

Wednesday, Sept. 28 TV: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix

About ‘Blonde’

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

Like Monroe herself, there has been no shortage of controversy surrounding the film. Naomi Watts was originally cast in the titular role, before later departing the film. Jessica Chastain replaced her, but also left the project before filming began. In 2019, Ana de Armas was cast, and critics have singled out her performance for praise.

The film garnered a rare NC-17 rating from the MPAA. It’s not clear what that rating is for specifically yet, but it guarantees that either graphic sexuality or graphic violence (or both) will be portrayed at some point. Either way, “Blonde” is probably not the top choice for family viewing this fall.

Can You Stream 'Blonde' For Free?

Not at present. “Blonde” is a Netflix exclusive, and Netflix does not currently offer a free trial to any of its subscription tiers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 'Blonde' on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

