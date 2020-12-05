How to Watch Marshall vs. Rice on ESPN+ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the #21 Marshall Thundering Herd face the Rice Owls from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Rice Owls

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.