How to Watch ‘Martha Gardens’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’re looking for a new feel-good show to stream while brushing up on your gardening knowledge, look no further. Beginning this week, Martha Stewart is bringing viewers her top tips with the backdrop of her Bedford Gardens in New York. In her new series, “Martha Gardens,” she is offering gardening lessons and sharing beautiful scenery along the way. Relax and enjoy this home and garden show beginning on Friday, Oct. 14 with a free sign-up to Roku Channel.

How to Watch the ‘Martha Gardens’ Premiere

About ‘Martha Gardens’

In the “Martha Gardens” trailer, Martha offers her expertise while in her lush outdoor living space. She promises to deliver helpful tips and lessons while showing off the best tools for successful gardening. Both novices and more experienced plant lovers are welcome to tune in and learn from the home and garden professional herself. While sharing her knowledge, Martha aims to keep it fun and light so everyone can experience the joy of gardening.

Viewers will get a closer look at Martha’s 150 acres of gardens, pastures, orchards, greenhouses, and animals in the new series. She has a wide array of plants to care for and many animals to spend time with too. In “Martha’s Garden,” she reveals all of the work involved in maintaining her gorgeous property throughout each season. New episodes drop on The Roku Channel monthly, so you can see all the ways Martha’s entire farm and garden change in a year and hopefully end up with a green thumb yourself.

Can You Stream ‘Martha Gardens’ for Free?

If you’re hoping to watch “Martha Gardens” for free, you’re! The Roku Channel is a free ad-supported streaming service, so you can begin watching the new series at no cost when it premieres on Friday, Oct. 14.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Martha Gardens’ on The Roku Channel?

The Roku Channel is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Watch
    roku.com

    Roku Channel

    The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 300+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

    The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

    Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    roku.com

Take a Look at the 'Martha Gardens' Preview:

