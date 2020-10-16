How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’ For Free on Hulu

The day is finally here, Marvel’s “Helstrom” premieres on Hulu today. The highly anticipated show has been in the works since last year and is finally available to stream today. All ten episodes are available to stream, so it’s time to get your binge on. You can stream the entire series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

“Helstrom” follows the lives of Daimon Helstrom and Ana Helstrom, children of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, as they “track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.” The 10-episode series stars Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the titular characters, as well as Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

Paul Zbyszewsk created the series and also served as showrunner and executive producer.

Daimon Hellstrom aka Son of Satan made his first appearance in the “Ghost Rider” comic back in 1973. Later on, writers Roy Thomas and Gary Friedrich went on to give the character his own series, in which he had a sibling named Satana. The Hellstrom character also had the ability to “travel back and forth between this world and Hell” in the books.

The character’s name has undergone a variety of spellings over the course of time. “He is currently set as a member of the down-and-dirty Strikeforce comic team with Blade, Monica Rambeau, Angela, Winter Soldier, Wiccan and Spider-Woman,” Deadline states.

What Other Marvel Content is Available on Hulu?

In addition to “Helstrom,” Hulu houses an expansive library of Marvel content. Other shows on the platform include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Runaways,” “Cloak and Dagger,” “The Gifted,” as well as “Legion.”

For fans of blockbusters from the MCU such as “Avengers: Endgame,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and more, you can get Hulu as part of the Disney bundle, which give you access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99.

Helstrom Trailer