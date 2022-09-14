How to Watch ‘MasterChef’ Season 12 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the hottest cooking reality shows is wrapping up its 12th season on FOX on Sept. 14th. “MasterChef,” hosted by Gordon Ramsay, tried something new this season, bringing back some of its top competitors from past seasons to compete once more for the title of Master Chef! Ramsay, celebrity chef Aarón Sanchez, and restauranteur Joe Bastianich serve as judges while the final three contestants battle it out in the Season 12 finale, and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Finale of ‘MasterChef’

When: Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘MasterChef’

“MasterChef” features several challenges that test the contestants’ cooking abilities, including:

The skills test, in which contestants try to perform a common cooking technique or prepare a dish in a certain way.

The mystery box, where the chefs each get the same mystery set of ingredients and must use them to cook a dish within a pre-set time limit.

Elimination tests, in which the judges set parameters for the contestants and eliminate at least one based off the failure of their dish to impress.

Team challenges, which bring contestants together to take over a restaurant and prove their skills to diners, who vote on which team had the best food.

This season’s final three contestants have all competed on “MasterChef” before. 36-year-old Christian Green hails from New Orleans and took fifth place in the fifth season of the show. Dara Yu is 20 years old and calls Los Angeles home, and returns from the very first season of “MasterChef Junior,” where she took second place. Michael Silverstein of Pittsburgh is 34, and came in 15th in the 10th season of “MasterChef.”

Can You Stream the Season Finale of ‘MasterChef’ For Free?

If you haven’t signed up for DIRECTV Stream yet, yes! DIRECTV Stream offers a five-day free trial to all new customers, so cord cutters can sign up today and see the Season 12 finale of “MasterChef” free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The Season Finale of ‘MasterChef’ On DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options