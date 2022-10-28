 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Friends” star Matthew Perry sat down with Diane Sawyer to discuss some of his deepest, darkest secrets that he has never talked about before. In this very personal interview, he opened up about the hardest times in his life and a shocking near-death experience. “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview” airs on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the interview with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview’

You can also stream the exclusive interview on Hulu beginning on Saturday, Oct. 29.

About ‘Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview’

Perry is known for his role as the hilarious Chandler Bing on “Friends,” which ran for a total of 10 seasons from 1994 through 2004. Fans finally get a closer look at who Perry really is. In the interview, he shared his real, raw battle with addiction, which led him to 6,000 AA meetings and put him in rehab 15 times. He detailed the terrifying experience that left him in a coma for almost two weeks.

The interview also reveals where Perry is today and what helped him push through these decades-long challenges. He gives major props to those who supported him, including his friends. Specifically, Jennifer Aniston was there for him while filming “Friends” and for years afterward.

The “17 Again” and “The Whole Nine Yards” star’s new book, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” hits shelves on Nov. 1, 2022.

How to Stream ‘Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview” on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch a Preview of Matthew Perry's Interview with Diane Sawyer:

