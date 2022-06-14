How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Another action-packed season of “Mayans M.C.” is wrapping up. The final episode premieres this week and it’s one that fans of the show will not want to miss. You can watch the “Mayans M.C.” Season 4 finale premiere live on FX on Tuesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Tuesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT TV: FX

About ‘Mayans M.C.’

“Mayans M.C.” follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is a new member of the charter along the California and Mexico border. He’s attempting to find answers in his personal life while creating a new identity for himself. His life takes an unexpected turn as he comes to terms with the fact that he must seek vengeance.

The tenth and final episode of Season 4 is titled “When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight.” According to the official synopsis, “EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance. Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original.”

The series is set in the same fictional setting as “Sons of Anarchy” and some of the characters have carried over from the original series, too. At this time, “Mayans M.C.” has not been canceled or renewed for another season. Fans will have to wait and see whether the show will return.

