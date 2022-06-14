 Skip to Content
FX Hulu Mayans M.C.

How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another action-packed season of “Mayans M.C.” is wrapping up. The final episode premieres this week and it’s one that fans of the show will not want to miss. You can watch the “Mayans M.C.” Season 4 finale premiere live on FX on Tuesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Finale

On Wednesday, June 15, you can watch the Season 4 finale on Hulu with a 30-day free trial of Hulu. All of the other “Mayans M.C.” episodes are also available to stream on-demand on Hulu.

About ‘Mayans M.C.’

“Mayans M.C.” follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is a new member of the charter along the California and Mexico border. He’s attempting to find answers in his personal life while creating a new identity for himself. His life takes an unexpected turn as he comes to terms with the fact that he must seek vengeance.

The tenth and final episode of Season 4 is titled “When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight.” According to the official synopsis, “EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance. Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original.”

The series is set in the same fictional setting as “Sons of Anarchy” and some of the characters have carried over from the original series, too. At this time, “Mayans M.C.” has not been canceled or renewed for another season. Fans will have to wait and see whether the show will return.

Mayans M.C.

September 4, 2018

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

How to Stream ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mayans M.C.” season 4 finale live on FX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FX + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Finale Preview:

