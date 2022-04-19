How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Mayans M.C” Season 4 kicks off this week on FX, and it all begins with a special two-hour, two-episode premiere. What will undoubtedly be an action-packed night will air on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET TV: FX

About ‘Mayans M.C.’

“Mayans M.C.” is a spin-off of “Sons of Anarchy.” The biker drama series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mexico-California border charter, Mayans M.C.

Season three ended on a cliffhanger with a gunshot but didn’t reveal who was shot, so the new season should offer some long-awaited answers. The season four trailer also gives viewers a glimpse into the conflict between Mayans and SAMCRO MCs.

Co-creator Elgin James told Deadline, “In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Raoul Trujillo, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, and Sarah Bolger are all returning to the series for the fourth season. Viewers will get to meet a new character as Manny Montana joins the cast this season.

