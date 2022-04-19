 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FX Hulu Mayans M.C.

How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Mayans M.C” Season 4 kicks off this week on FX, and it all begins with a special two-hour, two-episode premiere. What will undoubtedly be an action-packed night will air on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere

On Wednesday, April 20, the first two episodes will arrive on Hulu, so you can watch them on-demand the day after the FX premiere with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About ‘Mayans M.C.’

“Mayans M.C.” is a spin-off of “Sons of Anarchy.” The biker drama series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mexico-California border charter, Mayans M.C.

Season three ended on a cliffhanger with a gunshot but didn’t reveal who was shot, so the new season should offer some long-awaited answers. The season four trailer also gives viewers a glimpse into the conflict between Mayans and SAMCRO MCs.

Co-creator Elgin James told Deadline, “In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Raoul Trujillo, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, and Sarah Bolger are all returning to the series for the fourth season. Viewers will get to meet a new character as Manny Montana joins the cast this season.

Mayans M.C.

September 4, 2018

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

How to Stream ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mayans M.C.” season four premiere live on FX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FX--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FX + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a preview of the new season of 'Mayans M.C.':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.