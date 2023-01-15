How to Watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Taylor Sheridan can’t be stopped these days. The co-creator of “Yellowstone” is bringing a new season of his gritty crime drama “Mayor of Kingstown” to Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 15. The series follows Mike McLusky, the head of a Michigan family who finds multiple ways to profit from crime. In a town whose only industry is prisons, it can be hard to escape your fate. You can watch Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere
“Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the “Mayor” of the family and a former inmate of a Kingstown prison. He spent his childhood dreaming of a way out of Kingstown, but there’s simply too much money on the line to walk away from. Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest also stars in the series as the McLusky family matriarch Miriam, who knows of and abhors the illegal activity perpetrated by her offspring.
The McLuskys think they’re acting for the greater good of their fellow Kingstown residents, but they’re in business for themselves.
Can you watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere for free?
Yes, Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 on Paramount Plus.
Can you watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere Trailer
Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2January 15, 2023
The struggle for power becomes tougher than ever as the McLuskys work to keep order on all sides of the gate.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial