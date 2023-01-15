How to Watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Taylor Sheridan can’t be stopped these days. The co-creator of “ Yellowstone ” is bringing a new season of his gritty crime drama “ Mayor of Kingstown ” to Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 15. The series follows Mike McLusky, the head of a Michigan family who finds multiple ways to profit from crime. In a town whose only industry is prisons, it can be hard to escape your fate. You can watch Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere

“Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the “Mayor” of the family and a former inmate of a Kingstown prison. He spent his childhood dreaming of a way out of Kingstown, but there’s simply too much money on the line to walk away from. Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest also stars in the series as the McLusky family matriarch Miriam, who knows of and abhors the illegal activity perpetrated by her offspring.

The McLuskys think they’re acting for the greater good of their fellow Kingstown residents, but they’re in business for themselves.

