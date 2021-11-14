How to Watch the ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

From Academy Award nominee and co-creator of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan, “Mayor of Kingstown” focuses on the McLusky family, power brokers living in corrupt Kingstown, Michigan. The show emphasizes the American prison industry, systemic racism, injustice, and inequality. The first of the 10 episodes is available to stream on Sunday, November 14 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

About “Mayor of Kingstown”

“Mayor of Kingstown,” created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, is a crime thriller drama about an important contemporary issue, America’s prison system. The series takes place in Kingstown, Michigan, and is mainly centered around the McLusky family; Jeremy Renner as Mike, Dianne Wiest as Miriam, Kyle Chandler as Mitch, and Taylor Handley as Kyle. This family of power brokers attempts to bring justice to a town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry and is swarming with corruption, inequality, and systematic racism.

“This story takes a comprehensive look at the entire prison system, the good, the bad, and the ugly of it,” executive producer David Glasser said. “These characters are in a situation in a town where they are trying to bring some justice to a town that has none… So, really at the end of the day, they are tackling a flawed system and giving us all parts of the pie to take a look at.”

Renner comments, “We’re all a product of our environment, and the environment is bleak. How each character, or even my character, chooses to deal with that, the limitations of our environment, is very specific.”

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and 101 Studios. It’s executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

Mayor of Kingstown November 14, 2021 Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, the story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain.

