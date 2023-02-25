How to Watch Medvedev vs. Murray Final in 2023 ATP Qatar Open Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 ATP Qatar Open is coming to a close this weekend but there’s still one more match left to play. Andy Murray will take on Daniil Medvedev in the final singles match of the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 on the Tennis Channel, with a prize of over $1 million on the line. Don’t worry if you can’t get a ticket to watch from inside the International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, however. You can watch the Murray vs. Medvedev final with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

This is hardly Andy Murray’s first time in the spotlight. The 35-year-old Englishman is a two-time Olympic champion and three-time Grand Slam winner, though this match will be his first final appearance of 2023. Murray is coming off of two hip surgeries, which essentially sidelined him throughout both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

To win in Qatar, however, he’ll have to get past Medvedev, who is almost 10 years younger and has no metal in his hips. Medvedev has a U.S. Open win to his name, but his career is nowhere near as storied as Murray’s. The 27-year-old has plenty of time to add to his trophy cabinet, however, and can get a head start on that goal by beating Murray in Saturday’s Qatar Open singles final.

The match is being billed as a big-time heavyweight fight, and no true tennis fan will want to miss these competitors going head-to-head!

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch Medvedev vs. Murray Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV.

