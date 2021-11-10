How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Charlotte takes on Memphis, looks to end 5-game slide

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win against Memphis.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall last season while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Killian Tillie: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (wrist).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).