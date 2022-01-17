How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Chicago and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Chicago faces Memphis on 3-game slide

Chicago Bulls (27-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-15, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its three-game skid with a win against Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 16-9 on their home court. Memphis ranks second in the NBA with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.3 offensive boards.

The Bulls have gone 12-8 away from home. Chicago is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.6% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams paces the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 113.5 points, 51.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: day to day (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out (knee).