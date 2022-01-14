How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies play the Mavericks on 11-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (22-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-14, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into a matchup with Dallas as winners of 11 consecutive games.

The Grizzlies are 23-9 in Western Conference games. Memphis is ninth in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game. Tyus Jones leads the Grizzlies averaging 4.2.

The Mavericks are 8-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting on Dec. 9, with Luka Doncic scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 17.6 points for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 14.5 points. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.5 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 116.4 points, 52.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).