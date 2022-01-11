How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis plays Golden State, looks for 4th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (29-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Golden State.

The Grizzlies are 21-9 against conference opponents. Memphis averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the NBA with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting on Dec. 24, with Stephen Curry scoring 46 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.1 points. Ja Morant is shooting 51.4% and averaging 27.0 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Curry is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Gary Payton II is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 116.3 points, 51.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 104.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Desmond Bane: day to day (quad), Yves Pons: day to day (ankle), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Ja Morant: day to day (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (knee).