How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant and the Grizzlies host conference foe Houston

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (8-17, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-11, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -8; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 against division opponents. Memphis is ninth in the NBA with 110.3 points and is shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Rockets are 1-2 against Southwest Division opponents. Houston is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup on Nov. 16, with Morant scoring 22 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 47.6% and averaging 24.1 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Wood is averaging 16.5 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 111.6 points, 48.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Ziaire Williams: day to day (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh), Usman Garuba: out (thigh).