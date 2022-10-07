How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat

In Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. In both markets, the game is also available on Bally Sports+.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.