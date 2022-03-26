 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis faces Milwaukee, seeks 7th straight home win

Milwaukee Bucks (46-27, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (51-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Milwaukee aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 26-10 on their home court. Memphis is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 20-15 on the road. Milwaukee has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 126-114 on Jan. 20. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 18.2 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.7 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 25.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 123.8 points, 50.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.6 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (hip), Dillon Brooks: out (rest), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

