How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit conference foe Memphis

Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -8.5; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies are 15-7 in Western Conference games. Memphis is the league leader with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 8.9.

The Thunder are 7-12 in conference play. Oklahoma City is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting on Dec. 3, with Jackson scoring 27 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16.3 points. Dillon Brooks is shooting 45.1% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.6 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.8 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 99.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: None listed.