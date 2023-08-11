 Skip to Content
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham STARZ

How to Watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Tamanini

Sam and Graham are back on both the high and low roads, but this time, the roads lead to New Zealand! The STARZ travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will return this Friday, Aug. 11 for its second season. Out the same day “Outlander” airs its Season 7 summer finale, the sophomore season sees series stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a down-under adventure. “Men In Kilts” Season 2 will premiere on Aug. 11 on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 with a subscription to STARZ.

How to Watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere

The hit travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” sees the “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish back on the road, this time heading further south from their Scotland start. The four-episode second season followed the duo through New Zealand on a wild adventure down under.

The series will premiere on Friday, Aug. 11, the same day that “Outlander” will air its Season 7 midseason finale as the Frasers take a pause from the perils of the American Revolution. The “Outlander” Season 7 summer finale will arrive on STARZ streaming and on-demand at midnight ET on Friday, Aug. 11, but linear watchers will have to wait until 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Like “Outlander,” “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will premiere on Aug. 11 at 12 ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms but will air on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Can you watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

STARZ will air the “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” Season 2 premiere on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at midnight ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, followed by its linear debut at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will continue with a weekly episode release through Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

-Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
-Episode 2: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
-Episode 3: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
-Episode 1: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 on STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2

    August 11, 2023

    Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish hit the road again with season two, taking fans on a journey through the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand. The two friends bring their kilts “down under” as they explore New Zealand’s action packed, adrenaline-fueled land and culture.

  Save 50%
    starz.com

    STARZ

    STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”

    The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

    You can subscribe for $9.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

    Save 50%
    $9.99 / month
    starz.com

    Limited Time: Save 50% on STARZ for three months (Just $5/mo).

