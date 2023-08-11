How to Watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Sam and Graham are back on both the high and low roads, but this time, the roads lead to New Zealand! The STARZ travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will return this Friday, Aug. 11 for its second season. Out the same day “Outlander” airs its Season 7 summer finale, the sophomore season sees series stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a down-under adventure. “Men In Kilts” Season 2 will premiere on Aug. 11 on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 with a subscription to STARZ.
About ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere
The hit travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” sees the “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish back on the road, this time heading further south from their Scotland start. The four-episode second season followed the duo through New Zealand on a wild adventure down under.
The series will premiere on Friday, Aug. 11, the same day that “Outlander” will air its Season 7 midseason finale as the Frasers take a pause from the perils of the American Revolution. The “Outlander” Season 7 summer finale will arrive on STARZ streaming and on-demand at midnight ET on Friday, Aug. 11, but linear watchers will have to wait until 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
Like “Outlander,” “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will premiere on Aug. 11 at 12 ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms but will air on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Can you watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
STARZ will air the “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” Season 2 premiere on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at midnight ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, followed by its linear debut at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will continue with a weekly episode release through Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
-Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
-Episode 2: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
-Episode 3: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
-Episode 1: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 on STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2August 11, 2023
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish hit the road again with season two, taking fans on a journey through the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand. The two friends bring their kilts “down under” as they explore New Zealand’s action packed, adrenaline-fueled land and culture.
-
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $9.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.Save 50%