How to Watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Sam and Graham are back on both the high and low roads, but this time, the roads lead to New Zealand! The STARZ travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will return this Friday, Aug. 11 for its second season. Out the same day “Outlander” airs its Season 7 summer finale, the sophomore season sees series stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a down-under adventure. “Men In Kilts” Season 2 will premiere on Aug. 11 on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 with a subscription to STARZ .

About ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere

The hit travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” sees the “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish back on the road, this time heading further south from their Scotland start. The four-episode second season followed the duo through New Zealand on a wild adventure down under.

The series will premiere on Friday, Aug. 11, the same day that “Outlander” will air its Season 7 midseason finale as the Frasers take a pause from the perils of the American Revolution. The “Outlander” Season 7 summer finale will arrive on STARZ streaming and on-demand at midnight ET on Friday, Aug. 11, but linear watchers will have to wait until 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Like “Outlander,” “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will premiere on Aug. 11 at 12 ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms but will air on linear at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Can you watch ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

STARZ will air the “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” Season 2 premiere on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at midnight ET on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, followed by its linear debut at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will continue with a weekly episode release through Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

-Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

-Episode 2: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

-Episode 3: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

-Episode 1: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: Season 2 on STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer