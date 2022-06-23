How to Watch ‘Menudo: Forever Young’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The popular Puerto Rican boy band originally formed in the late 1970s, Menudo is getting the documentary treatment this week. Featuring a revolving cast of young boys — including Ricky Martin — who were always replaced in the lineup once they reached a certain age are chronicled in “Menudo: Forever Young,” a four-part docuseries that is set to debut on HBO Max on Thursday, June 23. All four episodes will debut that day, and you can stream the series with Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

When: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 TV: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About “Menudo: Forever Young”

The film tells the story of Menudo’s rise, including the music and fashion that were cultural touchstones at the time. Including interviews with several former Menudo members, the documentary also explores the horrific abuse and exploitation that was happening behind the scenes throughout the group’s run. Edgardo Díaz, the creator of the group, was accused of abuse by several members of the band, starting in the early 1990s.

Menudo: Forever Young June 23, 2022 The rise and fall of Menudo, the most iconic Latin American boy band in history. But behind the glitz and glamour was a web of abuse and exploitation at the hands of the band’s manager, Edgardo Diaz. Through revealing interviews with former Menudo members, this docuseries examines how this extravagant facade was disguising serious wrongdoings by Diaz.

The documentary also explores how Menudo influenced the boy bands that came after them, in both the 1980s and 1990s, like New Kids and the Block and the Backstreet Boys. Cesar Abreu, Ralphy Rodriguez, Ray Acevedo, Johnny Lozada, Ash Ruiz, and Andy Blazquez are among the former Menudo members who speak in the documentary.

“Menudo: Forever Young” was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Ríos. It premiered earlier this month at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, ahead of its HBO Max streaming debut.

Can You Stream “Menudo: Forever Young” for Free?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Menudo: Forever Young” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.