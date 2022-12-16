How to Watch ‘Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

One of the most popular rock bands of all time is bringing a new concert special to Paramount+ on Friday, Dec. 16. Metallica will perform “The Helping Hands Concert” live, in order to benefit the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. The foundation works to create sustainable communities through workforce education, fight against hunger, and provide other critical services. The concert will feature special guest performances, celebrity hosts, and more. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert'

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the “Helping Hands Concert” will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique performance from Metallica. The concert will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Saturday, Dec. 17, Australia on Sunday, Dec. 18, and South Korea in 2023.

The concert will also be simulcast on Pluto TV globally and on YouTube.

100% of ticket sales and donation proceeds from the “Helping Hands Concert” – and its accompanying auction of items and experiences that goes live Dec. 5 – will go directly to those in need via All Within My Hands. The previous two Helping Hands Concerts in 2018 and 2020 helped to raise more than $3 million dollars collectively.

