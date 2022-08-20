How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Preseason Game Week 2 Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on KVVU, KRON, and WFOR, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

In Miami the game is streaming on WFOR, while in Las Vegas, the game is airing on KVVU, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. They are also available on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. In the Bay Area, including Oakland, the game is on KRON which isn’t available to stream on a Live TV Streaming Service, but you may be able to pick it up with an antenna.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Las Vegas Locals KNSN (21 - Reno)

KTLA (CW/5 - Los Angeles) [Sun 2 PM PT]

KRON (MY/4 - San Francisco/Oakland)

KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)

KGET (NBC/17 - Bakersfield)

KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)

KHII (My/9 - Honolulu) Miami Locals WPEC (CBS/12 - West Palm Beach)

WBBH (NBC/2 - Fort Myers)

WRDQ (27 - Orlando)

KHON (CW/2.2 - Honolulu)

Can You Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options