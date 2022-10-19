How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Heat games this season.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Heat vs. Bulls Last Game



Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat open 2022-23 season at home against the Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat begin the season at home against the Chicago Bulls.

Miami went 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Heat shot 46.7% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 46-36 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 7.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).