How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Game Online on November 1, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

How to Watch the Heat vs. Warriors Game Tonight

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Golden State Warriors (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State travels to Miami looking to break its three-game road slide.

Miami went 11-7 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 8.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 16-6 overall with a 22-19 record on the road last season. The Warriors gave up 106.8 points per game while committing 21.5 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Warriors won 123-110 in the last meeting on Oct. 28. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, and Jimmy Butler led the with 27 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (non-covid illness).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

