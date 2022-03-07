How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami puts home win streak on the line against Houston

Houston Rockets (16-48, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (43-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -15.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Heat play Houston.

The Heat have gone 22-7 at home. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 fast break points per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 2.5.

The Rockets are 7-27 on the road. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference recording 42.2 rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 10.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 1 the Heat won 120-110 led by 37 points from Butler, while Jae’Sean Tate scored 22 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.5 points and six rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Garrison Mathews is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.4 points. Jalen Green is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 111.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: day to day (knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Dennis Schroder: out (ankle).