How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (52-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Heat face Phoenix.

The Heat have gone 23-7 at home. Miami leads the league shooting 37.7% from downtown, led by Victor Oladipo shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 24-6 on the road. Phoenix leads the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from downtown. Cameron Johnson leads the Suns shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 9 the Heat won 123-100 led by 33 points from Tyler Herro, while Devin Booker scored 26 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.5 points and six rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

JaVale McGee is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).