How to Watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite
On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-