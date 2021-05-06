How to Watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Nationals Thursday. Braves: Drew Smyly (0-2, 8.05 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) and Nationals: Jon Lester (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Nationals are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .249 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the club with an average of .324.

The Braves are 7-8 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 44 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 10, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-3. Max Fried recorded his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Atlanta. Erick Fedde took his third loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option