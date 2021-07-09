How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.63 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +117, Braves -135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 21-19 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Braves are 18-22 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Will Smith recorded his third victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Anthony Bass registered his fourth loss for Miami.

