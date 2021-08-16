How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +132, Braves -153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Monday.

The Marlins are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .380 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .487 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 31-27 on the road. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-4. Pablo Lopez earned his fifth victory and Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Miami. Ian Anderson registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

