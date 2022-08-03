MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Reds on 9-game home slide

Cincinnati Reds (42-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-57, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-7, 6.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.99 ERA, .94 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -211, Reds +177; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to stop their nine-game home skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Miami has a 22-28 record at home and a 47-57 record overall. The Marlins have gone 25-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati is 42-61 overall and 18-29 in road games. The Reds have gone 27-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Reds hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has a .242 batting average to rank third on the Marlins, and has 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Jacob Stallings is 10-for-22 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Jonathan India is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (left hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Luis Cessa: day-to-day (back), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)