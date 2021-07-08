MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (10-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-7, 2.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +140, Dodgers -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Marlins are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Dodgers are 25-21 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .410 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-6. Anthony Bender recorded his first victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Miami. Edwin Uceta registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option