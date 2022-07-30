MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins take home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (62-37, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (47-53, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets looking to end a five-game home losing streak.

Miami is 47-53 overall and 22-24 at home. The Marlins are 25-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 31-20 record on the road and a 62-37 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Starling Marte is fifth on the Mets with a .302 batting average, and has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 46 RBI. Pete Alonso is 13-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: day-to-day (forehead), Jordan Holloway: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)