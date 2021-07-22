MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and San Diego will square off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 22-21 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .380.

The Padres are 23-23 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .654.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 67 RBI and is batting .235.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 100 hits and has 40 RBI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Live TV Streaming Option